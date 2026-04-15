Shane Wright News: Returning to lineup Wednesday
Wright (upper body) will play Wednesday versus the Golden Knights, per the NHL media site.
Wright will return from an eight-game absence and is expected to fill a middle-six role. The 22-year-old went 16 games without a goal prior to the injury, adding just four assists and 12 shots on net in that span, so he's unlikely to provide much of a boost in fantasy over the Kraken's last two games.
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