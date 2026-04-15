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Shane Wright News: Returning to lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Wright (upper body) will play Wednesday versus the Golden Knights, per the NHL media site.

Wright will return from an eight-game absence and is expected to fill a middle-six role. The 22-year-old went 16 games without a goal prior to the injury, adding just four assists and 12 shots on net in that span, so he's unlikely to provide much of a boost in fantasy over the Kraken's last two games.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
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