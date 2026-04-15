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Shane Wright News: Scores in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Wright scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Wright returned from missing eight games due to an upper-body injury and was the only Kraken player to solve Carter Hart. The tally gives Wright 12 goals, 27 points, 97 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-6 rating over 73 appearances this season. That's a large step back from his 44-point campaign in 2024-25, though it's possibly just a sophomore slump -- Wright is still young enough to be a breakout candidate next year.

Shane Wright
Seattle Kraken
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