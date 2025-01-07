Shane Wright News: Scores PP goal Monday

Wright scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Wright found the back of the net in the early stages of the third period, and even though his goal was the transitory 2-2 draw, the Devils would end up scoring the game-winning tally 37 seconds later. This was Wright's eighth goal of the campaign, and it was also the first time he found the back of the net since doing so in three straight games between Dec. 5 and Dec. 8.