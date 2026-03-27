Shane Wright News: Sets up game-winner

Wright recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Wright hasn't scored in 15 games since play resumed following the Olympics, and he's averaging 14:08 of ice time with four assists and 12 shots on net in that span. The 22-year-old was lowest among Kraken forwards with 10:56 of ice time in this contest. Wright is now at 26 points, 96 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 50 hits and a plus-6 rating over 71 appearances. His defensive skills are coming along fine, but he'll need to chip in more offense before he can be a factor in most fantasy formats.