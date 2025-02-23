Shane Wright News: Sparks offense in win
Wright produced two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.
After helping to set up Kaapo Kakko early in the first period on the man advantage, Wright started a rush in the third that led to Jared McCann's game-winner. Wright has multi-point performances in three of the last four contests, and over the last nine games he's struck for four goals and 11 points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now