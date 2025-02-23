Fantasy Hockey
Shane Wright News: Sparks offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Wright produced two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

After helping to set up Kaapo Kakko early in the first period on the man advantage, Wright started a rush in the third that led to Jared McCann's game-winner. Wright has multi-point performances in three of the last four contests, and over the last nine games he's struck for four goals and 11 points.

