Shane Wright News: Strikes on power play Thursday

Wright scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Wright has accumulated four goals and two assists over six contests since he spent three games as a healthy scratch. The 20-year-old has filled a third-line role over that warm stretch, but he's also on the second power-play unit. Wright has scored two of his five goals on the power play this year, and he's up to eight points, 23 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 24 contests this season.