Shane Wright News: Three-game, five-point streak

Wright scored twice Friday in an 8-5 loss to the Sharks.

Wright is riding a three-game, five-point scoring streak that includes three goals and seven shots. The Kraken has done a good job letting this talented pivot's development stew in the AHL and now in the NHL. But Wright is stuck on a Kraken team that hasn't taken the step forward that was perhaps expected. His redraft value is low, but he remains a solid keeper option. In the immediate future, we want Wright to start wiring the puck a bit more. He has just 19 shots in 21 games this season.