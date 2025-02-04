Shane Wright News: Two goals in shootout loss

Wright scored twice and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Wright had the only multi-point effort for any player in this game. He's scored three times and added four assists during his six-game point streak. Wright is up to 11 goals, 29 points, 52 shots on net, 41 hits, 38 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 52 appearances. While his offense is hot, he's worth considering in redraft formats despite his third-line assignment.