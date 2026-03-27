Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Could return Saturday

Gostisbehere (lower body) might be ready to play in Saturday's clash with the Devils, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Gostisbehere was working on the third pairing at Friday's practice and was running the No. 1 power-play unit, strong indicators that he will be back in action versus the Devils. If the blueliner does return, it will end a nine-game absence due to his lower-body problem. Prior to his absence, Gostisbehere was rolling offensively with 11 points in his previous 10 outings.