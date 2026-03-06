Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Departs game Friday
Gostisbehere (lower body) won't finish Friday's game versus the Oilers.
Gostisbehere has been hounded by the injury bug all season, so this isn't a positive sign. Gostisbehere had a goal in 4:01 of ice time prior to his exit. His status for Saturday versus the Flames is uncertain, but Mike Reilly will draw in if Gostisbehere can't suit up.
