Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Departs game Friday

Gostisbehere (lower body) won't finish Friday's game versus the Oilers.

Gostisbehere has been hounded by the injury bug all season, so this isn't a positive sign. Gostisbehere had a goal in 4:01 of ice time prior to his exit. His status for Saturday versus the Flames is uncertain, but Mike Reilly will draw in if Gostisbehere can't suit up.