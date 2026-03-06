Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Departs game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gostisbehere (lower body) won't finish Friday's game versus the Oilers.

Gostisbehere has been hounded by the injury bug all season, so this isn't a positive sign. Gostisbehere had a goal in 4:01 of ice time prior to his exit. His status for Saturday versus the Flames is uncertain, but Mike Reilly will draw in if Gostisbehere can't suit up.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
33 days ago