Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Gostisbehere (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Carolina recalled Juha Jaaska from AHL Chicago in a corresponding move. Gostisbehere has missed the last four games, and it's unclear when he will be available to return. He has accounted for six goals, 27 points, 66 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 30 hits across 35 appearances this season. Ty Smith has been playing during Gostisbehere's absence.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now