Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Lands on IR

Gostisbehere (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Carolina recalled Juha Jaaska from AHL Chicago in a corresponding move. Gostisbehere has missed the last four games, and it's unclear when he will be available to return. He has accounted for six goals, 27 points, 66 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 30 hits across 35 appearances this season. Ty Smith has been playing during Gostisbehere's absence.