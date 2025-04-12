Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Not available Saturday

Gostisbehere (lower back) will be out of action versus the Rangers on Saturday, according to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Gostisbehere will miss his second straight game with the injury. The defenseman has seven goals, 37 assists, 119 shots on goal, 65 blocked shots and 41 hits over 68 contests this season. Scott Morrow will remain in the lineup with Gostisbehere out of action.