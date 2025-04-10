Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Not in action Thursday

Gostisbehere (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Capitals.

The Hurricanes are locked into a first-round matchup versus the Devils, so there's no need for them to push Gostisbehere while he's battling an injury. Scott Morrow is set to play Thursday. Gostisbehere is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Rangers, which is the first half of a back-to-back set.