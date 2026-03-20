Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Not slated to play Friday
Gostisbehere (lower body) isn't expected to play in Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Gostisbehere didn't participate in Friday's morning skate, signaling that he'll miss a seventh consecutive game due to his lower-body injury. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but his next chance to do so will be Sunday against Pittsburgh.
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