Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Remains out for Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 1:59pm

Gostisbehere (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Penguins, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Gostisbehere will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive matchup as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. Although head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that Gostisbehere is "trending closer" to a return, it's not yet clear when he'll be cleared for game action, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Friday against the Maple Leafs.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
9 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago