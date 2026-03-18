Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Remains out for Wednesday's game
Gostisbehere (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Penguins, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Gostisbehere will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive matchup as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. Although head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that Gostisbehere is "trending closer" to a return, it's not yet clear when he'll be cleared for game action, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Friday against the Maple Leafs.
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