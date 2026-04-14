Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Remains shelved Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Gostisbehere (undisclosed) will not play in Tuesday's road clash against the Islanders.

Gostisbehere will miss his second consecutive contest for an undisclosed reason. Whether the 32-year-old blueliner has an injury or not, the Hurricanes are likely turning to the side of caution to make sure he is well rested ahead of the playoffs. Overall, he has 50 points, 117 shots on net and 63 blocked shots across 54 games this season. With the first round of the playoffs right around the corner, the Canes will likely roll Gostisbehere out in a top-four defensive pairing if he's ready to go for game one.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Get It Done
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
23 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago