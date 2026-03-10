Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Set to miss more time

Gostisbehere (lower body) is expected to miss another couple of games, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Tuesday

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't sound too concerned about Gostisbehere's availability in the long run, but he indicated the defenseman may be out Thursday versus the Blues and Saturday versus the Lightning. The injury is a recurring one for Gostisbehere, who has been in and out of the lineup multiple times this season. Mike Reilly continues to fill in on the third pairing.