Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Won't play against Philadelphia

Gostisbehere has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Flyers for an undisclosed reason, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

While a specific reason for Gostisbehere's absence hasn't been revealed, he appears to be simply getting a night off since several of the Hurricanes' key contributors will be sidelined Monday. It's not yet clear whether he'll suit up Tuesday against the Islanders, but he should be available for the start of the playoffs.