Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Gostisbehere (lower body) won't play against Columbus on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Gostisbehere will miss his fifth straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to play against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Still, head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters Monday that Gostisbehere is "tending closer" to a potential return. The 32-year-old Gostisbehere has 11 goals, 43 points, 98 shots on net and 50 blocked shots in 45 appearances this season.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
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