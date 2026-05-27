Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere News: Earns pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Gostisbehere notched two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Gostisbehere has gotten on the scoresheet in just three of 12 playoff games, but two of those have been multi-point efforts. The defenseman has a goal, four helpers, 19 shots on net, 10 hits, eight blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating. He continues to be a threat for offense on the top power-play unit -- he's earned three of his helpers with the man advantage.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
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