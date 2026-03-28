Shayne Gostisbehere News: Expected to play
Gostisbehere (lower body) is slated to play against New Jersey on Saturday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.
Following a nine-game absence, Gostisbehere is poised to occupy a spot on the third pairing and see time on the first power-play unit against the Devils on Saturday. He has compiled 11 goals, 43 points, 98 shots on net and 50 blocked shots across 45 appearances this season.
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