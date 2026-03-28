Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere News: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Gostisbehere (lower body) is slated to play against New Jersey on Saturday, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Following a nine-game absence, Gostisbehere is poised to occupy a spot on the third pairing and see time on the first power-play unit against the Devils on Saturday. He has compiled 11 goals, 43 points, 98 shots on net and 50 blocked shots across 45 appearances this season.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
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