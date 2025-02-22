Shayne Gostisbehere News: First goal in 21 games

Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Gostisbehere finally got the Canes on the board at 12:25 of the third period. He skated into the slot from the blue line and one-timed a pass from Sebastian Aho, who found him from behind the net. Gostisbehere ended a 20-game goalless drought and has just four points (one goal, three assists) in his last 18 outings. While those are lengthy droughts, he had 27 points in his first 31 appearances this season. Gostisbehere is somewhere between those two polarities and could bring sneaky value for fantasy managers down the stretch.