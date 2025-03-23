Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere News: Grabs helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Gostisbehere notched an assist and four PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Gostisbehere missed Saturday's game versus the Kings due to an illness, but it was a brief absence. The 31-year-old has earned four helpers over his last three outings and has a total of 10 points over 13 contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The defenseman is in one of the best stretches of his season, and he's up to 39 points (22 on the power play), 105 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 40 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 61 appearances.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now