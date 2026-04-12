Shayne Gostisbehere News: Hands out two helpers

Gostisbehere supplied two assists, placed three shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Gostisbehere notched a secondary helper on Andrei Svechnikov's power-play goal in the opening period before later picking up a primary assist on Sebastian Aho's tally in the third. The pair of helpers brought Gostisbehere up to 37 assists, 50 points, 117 shots on net, 27 hits and 63 blocked shots through 54 games this season. The 32-year-old blueliner is having his best season in terms of points per game, as he's been an efficient contributor on offense when healthy. Saturday's assists helped him secure his third campaign with 50 points or more in the last five seasons. He is a strong fantasy option in all formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.