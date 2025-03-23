Fantasy Hockey
Shayne Gostisbehere News: Moves past illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 5:11pm

Gostisbehere (illness) will be in the lineup Sunday in Anaheim, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Gostisbehere sat out Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Kings and was a game-time decision heading into Sunday's contest. The left-shot blueliner will resume his usual duties in a bottom-four role in addition to quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit. Scott Morrow will be a healthy scratch due to Gostisbehere's return.

