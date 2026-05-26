Shayne Gostisbehere News: Opens scoring in Game 3
Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens on Monday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
This was Gostisbehere's first tally of the postseason. He has added two assists (both on the power play), 18 shots on net, nine hits, five blocked shots and 12 PIM over 11 appearances. Gostisbehere is filling his usual roles on the third pairing and first power-play unit, though his offense hasn't been as fruitful as it was in his 50-point effort over 55 regular-season outings.
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