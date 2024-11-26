Fantasy Hockey
Shayne Gostisbehere News: Pair of points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Gostisbehere scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Gostisbehere earned his pair of power-play points as part of a five-goal third period for the Hurricanes. He has seven points over his last seven contests, and all of that offense has come on the power play. The defenseman is up to five goals, 16 points (12 on the power play), 43 shots on net, 22 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 21 appearances.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
