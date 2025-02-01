Shayne Gostisbehere News: Pockets helper in loss

Gostisbehere notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Gostisbehere has been quiet since returning from an upper-body injury. He has just two helpers, both at even strength, since he rejoined the lineup Jan. 12 versus the Ducks. The 31-year-old was a force on offense prior to the injury, and he has 29 points (18 on the power play), 83 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-5 rating over 45 appearances this season.