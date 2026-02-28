Shayne Gostisbehere News: Racks up three points Saturday
Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Gostisbehere had gone three games without a point prior to Saturday, which was his longest slump while healthy all season. The 32-year-old defenseman got back on track with a big performance, his fifth effort of at least three points this season. Overall, he's at 10 goals, 41 points (14 on the power play), 91 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 42 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break27 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2435 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark38 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1049 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases60 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More