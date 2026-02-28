Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere News: Racks up three points Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Gostisbehere had gone three games without a point prior to Saturday, which was his longest slump while healthy all season. The 32-year-old defenseman got back on track with a big performance, his fifth effort of at least three points this season. Overall, he's at 10 goals, 41 points (14 on the power play), 91 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 42 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shayne Gostisbehere See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
35 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
38 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
49 days ago
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
60 days ago