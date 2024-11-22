Shayne Gostisbehere News: Reaches 10-assist mark

Gostisbehere logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Gostisbehere has surged to the 10-assist mark this season, collecting five helpers over his last five games. All of those have been on the power play. He has a total of 14 points (10 with the man advantage), 36 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances. The 31-year-old has been a perfect fit on the top power-play unit, helping the Hurricanes to a 24.2 percent success rate, good for seventh in the league through Thursday's action.