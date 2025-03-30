Fantasy Hockey
Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere News: Registers power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Gostisbehere logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Gostisbehere has six helpers over his last six contests. The 31-year-old defenseman set up a Sebastian Aho tally in the second period, which tied the game at 3-3. Gostisbehere continues to excel on offense and wraps up March with nine helpers over 13 appearances, including five on the power play, as well as a plus-10 rating. The blueliner has 41 points (24 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 41 hits and a plus-4 rating through 64 outings this season.

