Shayne Gostisbehere

Shayne Gostisbehere News: Set to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Gostisbehere (back) is expected to play against Montreal on Wednesday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour expects Gostisbehere to return from a three-game absence versus the Canadiens. Based on Tuesday's practice, the 31-year-old Gostisbehere will be on the top power-play unit, but the Hurricanes may rest some players ahead of Thursday's regular-season finale against Ottawa. He has collected seven goals, 44 points, 119 shots on net and 65 blocked shots in 68 appearances this season.

