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Shayne Gostisbehere News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Gostisbehere has four points over the last three games as his offense has sparked to life late in the postseason. The 33-year-old defenseman is at a total of six points (four on the power play), 20 shots on net, 14 PIM, 10 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 13 playoff outings. He is poised to remain in a third-pairing role with a spot on the top power-play unit as the Hurricanes face the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
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