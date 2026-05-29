Shayne Gostisbehere News: Strikes on power play
Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Gostisbehere has four points over the last three games as his offense has sparked to life late in the postseason. The 33-year-old defenseman is at a total of six points (four on the power play), 20 shots on net, 14 PIM, 10 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 13 playoff outings. He is poised to remain in a third-pairing role with a spot on the top power-play unit as the Hurricanes face the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals.
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