Shayne Gostisbehere News: Supplies two power-play helpers

Gostisbehere logged two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Gostisbehere set up Jordan Staal's tally in the third period as well as Seth Jarvis' game-winner in overtime. The 33-year-old Gostisbehere has three goals and four helpers during his five-game point streak, with four of those seven points coming on the power play. He's at nine points, 22 shots on net, 14 PIM, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 15 playoff outings.