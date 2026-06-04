Shayne Gostisbehere headshot

Shayne Gostisbehere News: Supplies two power-play helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Gostisbehere logged two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Gostisbehere set up Jordan Staal's tally in the third period as well as Seth Jarvis' game-winner in overtime. The 33-year-old Gostisbehere has three goals and four helpers during his five-game point streak, with four of those seven points coming on the power play. He's at nine points, 22 shots on net, 14 PIM, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 15 playoff outings.

Shayne Gostisbehere
Carolina Hurricanes
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