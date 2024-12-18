Fantasy Hockey
Shayne Gostisbehere News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Gostisbehere picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in Andrei Svechnikov's game-winner early in the first period as well as a Tyson Jost tally in the second. Gostisbehere has four multi-point performances in the last 11 games, piling up an impressive two goals and 13 points over that stretch, and he's been especially productive with the man advantage -- eight of those points (one goal, seven helpers) have come on the power play.

