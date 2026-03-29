Shayne Gostisbehere News: Two-point effort in return

Gostisbehere scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The veteran blueliner helped set up a Jackson Blake tally midway through the second period before potting his own late in the third. Gostisbehere had missed the prior nine games with a lower-body injury, but he looked none the worse for wear in his return to the lineup. On the season, he's delivered 12 goals and 45 points in just 46 contests, with his health being the only thing that's stood between Ghost and a career-best campaign.