Shayne Gostisbehere News: Two power-play helpers in win

Gostisbehere notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Gostisbehere has bounced back from a five-game slump, earning three power-play helpers over his last two contests. The defenseman continues to look good on the first unit, earning eight of his 12 points this season with the man advantage. He's picked up 29 shots on net, 18 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 16 outings as well.