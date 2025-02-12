Shea Theodore Injury: Injured in 4 Nations opener

Theodore suffered an apparent arm or wrist injury and won't return to Wednesday's game versus Team Sweden, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Theodore was injured on a hit from Adrian Kempe in the second period. The 29-year-old Theodore is day-to-day leading into Team Canada's second game versus Team USA on Saturday. If he can't play, Travis Sanheim will enter the lineup after serving as a scratch Wednesday. The teams are not allowed to substitute in new players that were not named to the roster now that the tournament has started, unless the team has fewer than 18 healthy skaters.