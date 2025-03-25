Shea Theodore Injury: Might return Tuesday in Minnesota

Theodore (arm) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's road matchup against the Wild, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Theodore will make the decision whether he's in the lineup Tuesday. The left-shot blueliner has missed 14 consecutive games after getting hurt in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Pierce noted that Theodore said he "feels good," so even if he doesn't suit up in Minnesota, the 29-year-old is poised to return at some point during Vegas' three-game road trip. The former Stanley Cup champion occupied a spot on the second pairing next to Brayden McNabb at Tuesday's morning skate.