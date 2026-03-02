Shea Theodore Injury: Under the weather
Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters in Buffalo on Monday that Theodore is contending with an illness, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
It's unclear if Theodore's illness will impact his availability for Tuesday's game in Buffalo. If the left-shot blueliner ends up sitting out against the Sabres, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup.
