Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters in Buffalo on Monday that Theodore is contending with an illness, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It's unclear if Theodore's illness will impact his availability for Tuesday's game in Buffalo. If the left-shot blueliner ends up sitting out against the Sabres, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
