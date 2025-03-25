Fantasy Hockey
Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Activated from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Theodore (arm) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Theodore appears ready to return from a 14-game absence versus Minnesota on Tuesday. He has accounted for seven goals, 48 points, 111 shots on net and 69 blocked shots across 55 outings this season. Theodore will probably see power-play time and could replace Ben Hutton in Tuesday's lineup.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
