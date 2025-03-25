Shea Theodore News: Activated from LTIR
Theodore (arm) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Theodore appears ready to return from a 14-game absence versus Minnesota on Tuesday. He has accounted for seven goals, 48 points, 111 shots on net and 69 blocked shots across 55 outings this season. Theodore will probably see power-play time and could replace Ben Hutton in Tuesday's lineup.
