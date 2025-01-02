Shea Theodore News: Adds assist Thursday

Theodore notched an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Theodore has four helpers over his last five contests. The 29-year-old blueliner set up Pavel Dorofeyev's tally late in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Theodore continues to impress on offense with 31 points (12 on the power play), 69 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 37 appearances this season.