Shea Theodore News: Bags two apples in win

Theodore logged two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Theodore helped out on goals by Mark Stone and Victor Olofsson, with the latter's tally coming on the power play. With five helpers and a plus-3 rating over his last five contests, Theodore continues to offer solid offense. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 33 points (13 on the power play), 73 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 39 outings overall.