Shea Theodore News: Dishes pair of assists

Theodore notched two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Theodore helped out on a Nicolas Roy equalizer in the first period and also assisted on Tomas Hertl's power-play goal in the second. With four helpers over his last four contests, Theodore looks to be getting back in a groove. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to one goal, 12 assists, 30 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances. He's earned six of his helpers with the man advantage.