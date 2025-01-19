Fantasy Hockey
Shea Theodore News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Theodore logged two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Theodore helped out on both of Tomas Hertl's second-period tallies, the latter of which came on the power play. With a goal and five assists over his last four contests, Theodore's offense continues to be reliable. The 29-year-old blueliner has 39 points (16 on the power play), 89 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 45 outings overall.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
