Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Dishes two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Theodore notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Theodore assisted on third-period tallies by Victor Olofsson (on the power play) and Tanner Pearson (into an empty net). This was Theodore's fifth multi-point effort over 11 games in December -- he has three goals and nine helpers this month. Overall, he's at 30 points (12 on the power play), 67 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 35 appearances this season.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now