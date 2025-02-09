Fantasy Hockey
Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Dishes two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Theodore tallied two assists and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win against the Bruins.

Theodore's first helper was a shot that Mark Stone tipped in past Boston's Jeremy Swayman. Theodore then assisted Pavel Dorofeyev's game-tying goal in the third period. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 41 assists, 48 points, 69 blocks, and 111 shots on goal across 55 appearances this season. The blueliner registered his first multi-assist game since Jan. 20 and has four points in his past four contests. Theodore's 41 helpers are tied for third-most among defensemen. He continues to lead Vegas' power play from the blue line and is an elite playmaker. Expect Theodore to have great value in fantasy the rest of the season and to come out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break with momentum after he competes with Team Canada.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
