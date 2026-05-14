Shea Theodore News: Goal, assist in win

Theodore scored a power-play goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Ducks in Game 6.

Theodore had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. This was his third multi-point effort of the postseason, and he's up to four goals, four helpers, 25 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 12 playoff contests. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to play a leading role on the blue line, though he'll have a tough task in the Western Conference Finals against the Avalanche's deep forward group.