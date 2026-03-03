Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Theodore (illness) will play Tuesday versus the Sabres, per the NHL media site.

Theodore was considered questionable for Tuesday, but he appears to be healthy enough to handle his usual top-four role. The defenseman has been limited to just one assist over his last 10 outings, so he'll look to get his offense back on track.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Theodore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shea Theodore See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
NHL
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
24 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
37 days ago