Shea Theodore News: Grabs helper in win

Theodore notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

This was Theodore's first point since he signed a seven-year contract extension with Vegas on Thursday. The 29-year-old defenseman has a goal, seven assists, 15 shots, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while playing steady minutes in a top-four role. Theodore has plenty of scoring upside on his own, and it helps that he's in a large role for the highest-scoring team in the league.